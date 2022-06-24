Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Vaca, 26, Land O'Lakes, Florida, in the area of U.S. 31 and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:57 a.m., officers arrested Justin Kulkusky, 33, Graceville, Florida, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 166, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:29 p.m., officers arrested Charles Loy, 25, Bowling Green, Kentucky, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Emmanuel Jones, 59, Indianapolis, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Edwards, 45, 600 block of West Morgan Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Audrey Jay, 19, 400 block of Edgewater Drive, in the area of Virginia and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Victoria Castillo, 30, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 4900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Mills, 30, 4900 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Shaun Britt, 51, 500 block of West Richmond Street, in the area of Broadway Street and Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 2:19 a.m., officers arrested Henry Mertz Jr., 49, 3500 block of West 100 North, in the area of Philips and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
