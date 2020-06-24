Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Autumn Dillman, 36, 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 3:27 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan S. Yeoman, 53, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Brian Jones, 43, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2400 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Rosas-Nieto, 33, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Jazmin Betancort, 21, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Rachael Dooley, 32, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:42 a.m., officers arrested Alexander Grell, 32, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and never obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:28 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 28, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Cody Sites, 30, 900 block of East Jackson Street, in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, June 25, 12:33 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Schipper, 35, 100 block of North Freemont Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, domestic battery and child neglect.
Thursday, June 25, 9:06 p.m., officers arrested Toijuana Snead, 34, Chicago, Illinois, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, June 25, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Dalton Jones, 18, Kewanna, on a charge of minor consumption.
Thursday, June 25, 10:29 p.m., deputies arrested George Ridlespriger, 18, Mexico, on charges of minor consumption, false identity and operator never licensed.
Friday, 11:18 a.m., deputies arrested Lane Russo, 20, Denver, on a probation hold and charges of domestic battery with a juvenile present and interfering with an emergency call.
Saturday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Yates, 61, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 3:37 a.m., officers arrested Lisa Gysin, 49, 100 block of East Indiana Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 4:59 p.m., officers arrested Floyd Noland, 24, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Ferguson, 21, 2600 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on a parole warrant.
Monday, 1:33 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Caine, 42, 700 block of Woodburn Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 1:33 a.m., officers arrested Chase Brankle, 27, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Trevion Daniel, 22, 800 block of West State Street, Peru, on charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Aubrey Coats, 42, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 11:58 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Phillips, 39, Converse, on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 7:51 p.m., officers arrested Desiree Martin, 19, South Bend, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Shacarla Williams, 19, Virginia Beach, Virginia, on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Maxwell, 29, 300 block of Loveland Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.