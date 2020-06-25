Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:59 p.m., officers arrested Owen Battles, 20, Goodspring, Tennessee, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 162, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Justin Newcom, 26, in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:43 p.m., officers arrested Zachariah Birdsong, 44, 1200 block of West Madison Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Berkley Road, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Trevon Whites, 19, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1500 block of Conti Lane, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Yates, 37, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 6:53 p.m., officers arrested Rusty Yates, 36, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of synthetic identity deception.
Wednesday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Jennin Pond, 41, Amboy, on a Wabash County warrant.
Thursday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested David Cooper II, 20, 100 block of North Miami Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
