Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Mark Chase, 41, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:58 a.m., deputies arrested Jodi L. Hostetler, 45, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 4200 block of East 100 South, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Irwin, 47, 50 block of 750 West, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:23 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 24, Tipton, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Monick L. Smith, 31, 800 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth D. Stevenson, 26, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Mike Wheeler, 39, Galveston, at the HCC, on a Whitley County hold.
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Johna Lavaughn Jackson, 40, 1200 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 6:57 p.m., deputies arrested Devon Jacob Marks, 26, 700 block of Cambridge Drive, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Burthay, 25, 700 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., deputies arrested Emerson Langley, 19, 1600 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., deputies arrested Kain Anthony Burthay, 29, 700 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 1600 block of North Wabash Avenue, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Delmar Cannon, 47, 600 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Edwin Likens Jr., 46, 1300 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 5 felonies.
Thursday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Angel Parks, 22, 4100 block of South 00 East West, in the 5800 block of Seneca Trail, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested David Barnard, 21, 2400 block of Greentree Lane, in the area of East Gano Street and North Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Johnson, 41, 400 block of West Superior Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Booth, 42, 200 block of North Lafayette Street, Peru, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Thomas, 26, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Hammon, 32, Macy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:43 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 37, 60 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.