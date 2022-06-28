Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Daniel Orr, 52, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Thursday, 10:42 a.m., deputies arrested Aerick Vaughn Monroe, 26, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Dion L. Hodgens, 22, 2700 block of Pawnee Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Tom Grant Brannock, 35, homeless, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Shayne Beougher, 65, 500 block of West Park Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7:17 p.m., officers arrested Ashlee Aliene, 30, 400 block of Pillars Place, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for battery with bodily injury to a public safety official.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Justice Hindman, 26, 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:23 p.m., deputies arrested James Kyle Dean, 31, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Brad Burthay, 50, 1300 block of North Webster Street, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Donald Irwin, 30, 1200 block of South Locke Street, at the unknown location, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Hannah Conwell Millard, 24, 1300 block of West Tate Street, in the area of Home and Markland avenues, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Indria Faison, 40, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Coleman, 32, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 3000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Saturday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Whitaker, 37, 2500 block of Douglas Avenue, in the area of Webster Street and Somerset Drive, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Porsche Carter, 32, 300 block of East Richmond Street, in the 600 block of Holly Lane, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:44 a.m., officers arrested Alaina Rice, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Foster and Elizabeth streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:35 a.m., officers arrested Cortez Fields, 25, Indianapolis, in the area of Markland Avenue and Izaak Walton Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Seth Davis, 27, 800 block of Clark Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Sara White, 24, 800 block of Clark Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Christina McHenry, 56, 800 block of North Ohio Street, in the 900 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Blackamore, 60, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Webb, 44, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Johnathan Conn, 24, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Lincoln Road and Todd Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for confinement.
Saturday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Zeppelin King, 34, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Union and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Miguel Dominguez, 34, 2400 block of Saratoga Drive, in the area of Reed and Lincoln roads, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 2:04 a.m., officers arrested Reanna Johns, 34, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Foster Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Sunday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Allison Smith, 26, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Diamond Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 8:04 p.m., officers arrested Johna Jackson, 41, 1200 block of South Jay Street, in the 800 block of West State Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Kaela Abernathy, 18, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the 700 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested James Tyson Jr., 29, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1400 block of South Union Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Arbie Clay, 61, 1400 block of North LaFoutain Street, in the area of LaFountain and Richmond streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested Harry Fondots Jr., 49, 1800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Webster and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Ward, 41, Walton, in the 3100 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Stone, 24, 500 block of Sister Martin Drive, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both Level 5 felonies.
Monday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Harding, 35, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol/drugs, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:31 p.m., officers arrested James Reed, 53, Tipton, in the 2300 block of Delon Avenue, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Monday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Gavin Thatcher, 23, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 600 block of North Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Dangelo Dixson, 35, Indianapolis, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a Marion County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested William Whitman III, 32, Russiaville, in the area of Alto Road and Gettysburg Drive, on a Tipton County warrant.
