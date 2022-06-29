Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., officers arrested Austin Earlywine, 40, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:34 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 49, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 200 block of Coronada Circle, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Robinson, 30, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Hancock, 49, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Koon, 27, 300 block of East Taylor Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Trine, 26, 2200 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Beth McVay, 50, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Reed Road and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Lucas Carson, 31, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 1100 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 1:53 a.m., deputies arrested Sheri Spencer, 39, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Saturday, 3:31 a.m., officers arrested Tristen Yoder, 19, Greencastle, on charges of minor consumption and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 2:28 a.m., deputies arrested Giovanni Olano, 18, Menosha, Wisconsin, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Timm, 27, Bunker Hill, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Sunday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Ardella Davis, 40, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 9:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Miller, 32, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Amber Yeakley, 29, homeless, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Christina Graffam, 32, St. Petersburg, Florida, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Michael Riccelli, 28, Oldsmar, Florida, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Dierra Adkins, 33, St. Petersburg, Florida, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Blake Fye, 45, Alexandria, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Foor, 32, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Devonte Lemons, 25, Elkhart, on a court order.
Tuesday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested James Babcock, 25, Denver, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Brett Delong, 20, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Newman, 33, 1100 block of Veaches Court, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Terry Smith, 38, 600 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a court order.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested William D. Whitman II, 32, Russiaville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy L. Drummer, 23, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:34 p.m., deputies arrested Shawnric R. Lewis, 37, Indianapolis, on a warrant for probation violation.
