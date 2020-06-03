Arrests
Friday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin L. Troup, 36, South Bend, in the area of Indiana 931 and 200 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:23 a.m., deputies arrested Brandi N. Weaver, 22, Greentown, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Hall, 47, 2200 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:59 p.m., deputies arrested Walter V. Salgado, 22, Indianapolis, in the area of 350 West and 400 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Abigail M. Gerhart, 26, Bunker Hill, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:31 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron D. Gardner, 32, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:42 p.m., deputies arrested Everett Wayne Phipps, 58, 1900 block of West 1050 South, in the area of Webster and Foster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley D. Morgan, 20, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Saturday, 1:26 a.m., deputies arrested Austin James Ford, 18, 1000 block of Burr Oak Court, in the area of 750 West and 300 North, on a charge of criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Katy L. Smiley, 44, 1500 block of West Havens Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of public indecency and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jerome L. McCaskill, 49, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of 4096 South and 443 East, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Terrell Green, 30, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy W. L. Gabbard, 31, 5700 block of Lance Drive, in the area of Gerhart Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jared Austin Johnson, 26, Indianapolis, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for driving while suspended and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Jerome L. McCaskill, 49, 1200 block of East Laguna Street, in Hemlock, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 5:53 a.m., officers arrested Amber Parsons, 30, Wabash, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Jason Rhodes, 23, Chicago, Illinois, on a Lake County warrant and charges of providing a false identity statement, synthetic identity deception and public nudity.
Friday, 10:06 p.m., deputies arrested Dasan Hudson, 18, 5200 block of North 100 West, Peru, on an intoxication hold and a charge of illegal possession and consumption of alcohol.
Friday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested Rebecca Conger, 41, Denver, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Cunningham, 46, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
