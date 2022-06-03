Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested William Edward Shuck, 34, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Lee Vanderpan, 29, Muncie, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kamoria Nichelle Clark, 34, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany A. Causey, 23, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Estep, 50, 1600 block of East Firmin Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:53 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Adair, 59, 5700 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:39 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Dominguez, 26, 2700 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Thursday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Dominguez, 23, 2700 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Friday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Beaty, 33, 1600 block of Oakhill Road, in the area of LaFountain Street and Southway Boulevard, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Robert Beasley Jr., 46, 700 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Cassandra Churchill, 25, 900 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol/drugs, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.