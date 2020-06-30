Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:33 p.m., officers arrested Damion Vawter, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Gerhart streets, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Davenport, 37, Huntington, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for battery and a warrant for auto theft.
Friday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested John Davenport, 60, Peru, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a Miami County warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested April White, 43, 2700 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a body attachment.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Marshall Bryant, 29, Detroit, Michigan, in the 900 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Molly Thibeault, 32, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a legend drug and theft, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:59 p.m., officers arrested Ronnie Lanning, 42, 1500 block of North Leeds Street, in the 5600 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Devario Hauser, 28, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Savoy Avenue and South Reed Road, on charges of refusal to identify, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:11 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Vonogden, 25, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Albright and Alto roads, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Kory Eitelman, 25, 600 block of East Main Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of counterfeit substances, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Benson, 32, Robbins, Illinois, in the area of Webster and Richmond streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Alyssa Croxford, 26, Miami, in the 600 block of South Main Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Charles Frisby, 55, 1800 block of North Market Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for auto theft.
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Purnell, 29, Peru, in the area of Harrison and Webster streets, on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 7:07 a.m., officers arrested Shadaun Marks, 24, Racine, Wisconsin, in the 2000 block of West Judson Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:49 p.m., officers arrested John Clark, 50 1100 block of Burk Street, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Arielle Grawey, 36, 5200 block of North 250 West, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Newburn, 34, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two charges of theft, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Avery, 33, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Crystal Davis, 42, Flora, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Clinton County warrant for escape and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Brenda Leap, 56, 300 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Sierra Cavazos, 26, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the 1100 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for false informing, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for neglect of a dependent, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for escape, as well as charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested Donald Nolley, 59, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the 1000 block of North Ohio Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Parrish Jones, 21, 1100 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Shyheim Marsh, 22, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Stout, 41, 1200 block of Silver Charm Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Gordan Gray, 39, 800 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:58 a.m., officers arrested Laurie Smith, 39, Greentown, in the 400 block of West North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Hightower Jr., 61, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the 800 block of West North Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.