Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:19 a.m., deputies arrested Erica Nicole Southwick, 42, 2300 block of North 400 West, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:55 a.m., deputies arrested Austin R. Earlywine, 39, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy, as well as a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Derrick Lamar Green, 38, 1100 block of North Purdum Street, in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Susan Johnson, 32, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Brantley, 32, Galveston, in the 1000 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tammy L. Stambaugh, 55, Elwood, in the area of Virginia and Washington streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:37 a.m., deputies arrested April Dawn Sadler, 33, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:41 a.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 55, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Walter Estep, 59, 8500 block of West 100 North, in the 1800 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Byron Dewayne Hill, 32, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Kanarr, 24, Nashville, in the 1000 block of South U.S. 31, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Harry Young, 60, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the 700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter T. Anthony, 19, 1200 block of North 550 West, in the area of Valentine Drive and Dixon Road, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Duane Kelly, 65, homeless, in the 1200 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Shana Kanable, 37, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Papoose Street and Algonquin Trail, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested James Benham, 40, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 3000 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:43 a.m., officers arrested Nigel Lenoir, 22, 2000 block of Waverly Drive, in the area of Washington and Hoffer streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Bennie Sparks, 53, 1500 block of North McCann Street, in the Reed Road and Ohio Street, on a warrant for contempt of court and charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brianna Majors, unknown age, in the 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Kirk Row and Albright Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:13 p.m., officers arrested Carlos Day, 66, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of LaFountain and Washington streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Saturday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested James Herron, 49, 1300 block of South Ohio Street, in the 1400 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested William Middleton, 50, 500 block of North 329 West, in the 1400 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested Lucas James Goaziou, 43, 100 block of South Philips Street, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Gary Post, 35, Winnsboro, Texas, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Hendricks County warrant.
Sunday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Phillips, 35, 1200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, confinement and intimidation, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested Lynn Anderson, 40, Greentown, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for contempt.
Monday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Michelle Lawless, 36, 1600 block of West Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Leah Faris, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:21 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Thomas, 26, 900 block of South Bell Street, in the 3400 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Heather Lynch, 47, 4500 block of Willow Drive, in the 400 block of East Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:04 a.m., officers arrested Tabatha Smith, 31, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Richmond and Locke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Michael Moon, 33, 1500 block of West Havens Street, in the area of Purdum and Monroe streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:04 a.m., officers arrested Dayton Erickson, 25, Peru, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 5:53 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Kay, 32, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Broderick Smith, 24, 200 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested James Ford II, 45, 2400 block of West Airport Road, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Danielle Williams, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Gabriel Brown, 30, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 3:27 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Ledman, 28, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Trisha Carty, 31, 3000 block of March Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Amber Yeakley, 28, 10 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Paul, 33, 3400 block of Westover Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
