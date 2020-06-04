Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Matthew DeWitt, 47, 400 block of West Butler Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for false informing, as well as charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested James Dalton, 55, 900 block of East Firmin Street, in the 700 block of South Brandon Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Rachael Dooley, 32, 800 block of East Buckeye Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Cody Bryan, 24, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Pebley, 31, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Robert Spurgeon, 38, Russiaville, in the area of Alto Road and Webster Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Cassandra Stout, 38, Grass Creek, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a legend drug, a warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for possession of a scheduled drug.
Saturday, 1:26 a.m., officers arrested Hailey Himes, 25, Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the area of 600 West and Indiana 26, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Sokol, 35, 5500 block of Sandstone Avenue, in the 2900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:04 p.m., officers arrested Steven Landrum, 38, 1800 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Leandrew Douglas, 25, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 2000 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:29 a.m., deputies arrested Clifford Elbert Roseberry, 55, 1100 block of North Philips Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for contempt.
Monday, 3:42 p.m., deputies arrested Davion C. Prather, 25, 600 block of Holly Lane, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Monday, 7:09 p.m., deputies arrested Derrick Joseph Hart, 23, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James VanWinkle, 23, 1100 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested Molee E. Murphy, 21, 5600 block of Lone Star Court, at the same location, on a warrant for auto theft.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested Richard E. McFall, 19, 2300 block of East 400 North, in the area of 200 East and 400 North, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:09 p.m., officers arrested Michael Bradley III, 26, 1300 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Defenbaugh and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Curt Beck, 33, 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Steve Long Jr., 27, 500 block of Magnolia Drive, in the area of LaFountain Street and Reynolds Drive, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for non-support of a child.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Mandy Johnson, 29, 1700 block of South LaFountain Street, in the area of LaFountain Street and Reynolds Drive, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Spence, 26, 1700 block of South Washington Street, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., officers arrested Chelsey Smith, 29, 900 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Charles Snyder, 32, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for battery against a law enforcement officer and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Epiphanty Mott, 28, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1000 block of East Laguna Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Max Arvin, 41, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested James McGee, 52, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Tate and Purdum streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Zane Zook, 26, Greentown, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
