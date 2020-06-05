Arrests
Tuesday, 7:06 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan J. Pyles, 19, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the 700 block of West 00 North South, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, auto theft, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Christa Renee Redman, 32, 600 block of South Armstrong Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Sara Nicole Helms, 33, 3000 block of Matthew Drive, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 6:02 p.m., deputies arrested Hareem Jalal Burnett, 23, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 7:54 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Howard Jines, 33, 500 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Washington Street and Edgewater Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:27 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Cameron Doty, 44, 5400 block of Wea Drive, in the area of 300 West and 300 North, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:43 a.m., officers arrested Peyton Sexton, 18, 2900 block of Burton Drive, in the 2800 block of South Berkley Road, on a charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Brittanie Crousore, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for mandatory release violation and a warrant for providing a false statement in the purchase of a firearm.
Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Conner Exmeyer, 24, 1600 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:22 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Johnston, 26, 1400 block of Schuler Drive, in the area of Sycamore Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Alspach, 58, 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Savannah Parrish, 18, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Thorpe, 41, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 7:46 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Walters, 18, 900 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on charges of minor consumption and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., parole officers arrested Casey Knipe, 35, Logansport, on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Howard, 45, Albion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Mark Hamilton, 55, homeless, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Friday, May 29, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Javontay A. Harges, 38, South Bend, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, May 29, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Annette M. Makori, 35, South Bend, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, May 29, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Domenik J. Briggs, 27, South Bend, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Aleysha M. Jones, 25, Elwood, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 4:14 p.m., deputies arrested Keelie S. Gomez, 18, Granger, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua A. Werline, 42, Lebanon, on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, 11:54 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney N. Jones, 26, Tipton, on a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., deputies arrested Devane M. Wimmer, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for arson and four charges of intimidation.
Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin J. Regenold, 37, Noblesville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 12:12 a.m., officers arrested Michael J. McGuire, 35, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
