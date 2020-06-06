Arrests
Wednesday, 1:47 a.m., deputies arrested Latosha Dawn Sites, 31, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:13 p.m., deputies arrested Mykel A. Murilla, 39, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:56 p.m., deputies arrested Hayley Danielle Faulkner, 33, 5300 block of Flint Way, at the HCJ, on three warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Ann Marie Sweigart, 30, 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the 5100 block of Clinton Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Douglas Conwell, 58, 1000 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Christina Muncey, 29, Galveston, in the 5100 block of Clinton Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Stewart, 22, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Kingston Road and Superior Street, on two warrants for theft and a warrant each for unauthorized entry of a vehicle, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Rileigh Murphy, 19, Russiaville, in the area of Kingston Road and Superior Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
