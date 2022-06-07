Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:49 a.m., deputies arrested Noe David Dominguez, 21, 2700 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Larry James Edwards, 48, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 1:06 p.m., deputies arrested Janet Elaine Canady, 60, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 1:06 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel Patrick Price, 48, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 1:18 p.m., deputies arrested Elijah Lu Ramsey, 31, Alexandria, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Dickison, 28, Converse, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Argorn Long, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested James Floyd Kenner, 72, 1100 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 4:31 p.m., deputies arrested Mariah Lyn Stoddard, 41, Flora, in the 11100 block of West 200 South, on a Carroll County hold.
Thursday, 5:43 p.m., deputies arrested Hugh Allen Pittman, 59, 600 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Gerhart and Purdum streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:26 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy Sharp, 42, 1600 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Wabash Avenue and North Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:24 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Gillespie, 51, 200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Lynn Mau, 38, 200 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Compton Harmon, 42, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Morgan Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:57 a.m., deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, 42, 100 block of East Firmin Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry L. Messer, 28, 600 block of South Waugh Street, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on a Miami County hold.
Friday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Black, 28, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 27, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Kamoria Nichelle Clark, 34, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Rashawn Franklin, 44, 700 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Adam W. Thomas, 31, 400 block of North Cooper Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Dwayne Coulbern, 29, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Argorn Long, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Marvin Guy Riddle, 51, 900 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 2:53 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathan Michael Lovell, 33, Marion, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Gail Lynn Slavens, 52, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 4:57 a.m., deputies arrested Saxon D. Simmons, 25, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 1100 block of North Philips Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Michael Love, 29, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Jefferson and Armstrong streets, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Saturday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Monica Fearnow, 50, Michigantown, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Fox, 42, 3100 block of Sandwalk Drive, in the 400 block of Morgan Street, on three Marion County warrants and charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Michael Estep, 50, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:37 p.m., deputies arrested John Fitzgerald Hozey, 54, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Gray, 24, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Guadalupe Acosta, 21, 4000 block of South 00 East West, in the 2300 block of South Park Road, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:31 p.m., officers arrested Brian Fouch, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested James Pearce II, 68, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of North and Webster streets, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Adrian Miller, 25, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington and Havens streets, on a Johnson County warrant.
Sunday, 10:23 p.m., officers arrested Adam Richardson, 35, 300 block of South Western Avenue, in the 2100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Craig Hulet, 36, 1000 block of East Gano Street, in the area of Gano and Locke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested Adriane Burr, 34, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:47 a.m., officers arrested William Cook, 28, 300 block of East Jackson Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Union Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:04 a.m., officers arrested Jill Ferguson, 44, 300 block of North 480 West, in the area of Alto Road and Webster Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Latham, 30, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Isley, 42, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Tuesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Edward Meador, 28, unknown address, in the area of Lincoln and Goyer roads, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Vanness, 31, Elwood, in the area of King and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Abney, 52, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Longview Drive and Mulberry Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Rachael Adams, 37, 2300 block of Burningtree Lane, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule II, III or IV substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Jabbar Nolan, 37, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:31 a.m., officers arrested Julie Roseberry, 39, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Burnett, 60, Amboy, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Campbell, 27, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Monday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested John Mosely, 24, 400 block of East 500 North, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:29 p.m., deputies arrested Joda R. McCracken, 40, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:52 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel J. Gasho, 20, Tipton, on a charge of battery.
Thursday, 11:52 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter B. Robinson, 20, Kempton, on a charge of battery.
