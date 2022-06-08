Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Aaron Himes, 39, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jediah L. West, 24, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 162, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:23 p.m., deputies arrested Daiquan Lerom Haith, 29, homeless, at the HCJ, on four warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Comstock, 32, 3600 block of Oakhurst Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Jerimiah A. Moore, 42, 3200 block of Indiana 18, in the 4200 block of North 450 East, on charges of criminal mischief and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 11:03 a.m., officers arrested Gerald R. Thompson, 33, Avilla, on a Wabash County warrant and a Wabash County hold.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Levi Gibson, 22, 2100 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a court order.
Monday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke Moser, 22, 100 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsea Detro, 20, 48000 block of South 250 East, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 6:29 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany McElvene, 31, Indianapolis, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Tuesday, 2:31 p.m., officers arrested Tyler James, 30, Roann, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Carlson, 29, Rochester, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested James Hinds, 53, Buchanan, Michigan, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 50, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for probation violation.
