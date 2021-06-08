Arrests
Howard County
Friday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Schmitt, 42, 2300 block of Hillis Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 1:21 p.m., deputies arrested James David Bellar, 34, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Chynna McDonald, 27, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 1700 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Edward Cardwell, 33, 2400 block of South Dixon Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for domestic battery with bodily injury on a pregnant woman, a warrant for strangulation where the victim is present and a warrant for interference with reporting a crime.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James Vanwinkle, 24, 1000 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Reed Road and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, unknown time, deputies arrested Christopher M. Paulson, 39, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Andrea Baker, 40, 700 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 300 block of West Lincoln Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Dejuan Baker, 39, 700 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of West Lincoln Road and South Webster Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:54 p.m., officers arrested Hagan Nassbaum, 24, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 900 block of East Walnut Street, on a Marion County warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Eric Smith, 40, 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 1500 block of South Main Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Deangelo Strayhorn, 48, South Bend, in the 1000 block of East Elm Street, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Kentish, 58, unknown address, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a Montgomery County warrant and a Rush County warrant.
Saturday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Deborah Lindsey, 46, 500 block of East Harrison Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Brett Kelley, 30, 1200 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Victoria Gonzales, 26, 1400 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested George Jenkins, 62, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Johnathon Thompson, 29, Winamac, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a White County warrant.
Sunday, 12:50 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Thomas Flager, 27, 700 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 400 block of West Lincoln Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Brian Catt, 40, 1100 block of East Wheeler Street, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Tracy Johnston, 55, 5700 block of Mendota Drive, in the area of Tomahawk Drive and 00 East West, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Myles Lenoir, 18, 2000 block of Waverly Drive, in the 1300 block of South Delphos Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Angela Sullivan, 46, 1500 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of East Harrison and South Locke streets, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:17 a.m., officers arrested Leslie Carlson, 41, 800 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and Locke Street, on three warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for petition to revoke, as well as charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; legend drug deception, a Level 6 felony; identity deception, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:16 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Thom Connolly, 52, 33000 block of East 100 South, in the 2500 block of South 600 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:54 a.m., deputies arrested Christina Marie Sliter, 43, 3900 block of South 1100 East, in the 2500 block of South 600 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 6:29 p.m., officers arrested Robert Shea II, 33, 600 block of West Monroe Street, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wheeler, 39, Galveston, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:27 p.m., officers arrested August Mack, 40, 1300 block of South Ohio Street, in the 1900 block of South Market Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Houston, 47, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Morgan and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Chad Munden, 43, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Morgan and Ohio streets, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 21, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Jason Moore, 40, Russiaville, in the 700 block of North LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Martin, 28, 1500 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 33, 5700 block of Wampum Drive, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Ethan Crawford, 22, 2200 block of South 200 East, in the area of Lincoln and Goyer roads, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Causey, 22, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Lincoln and Goyer roads, on two warrants for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 5:20 a.m., officers arrested Carey Blake, 44, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1000 block of North Courtland Avenue, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Sunday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Donald Smith, 38, 60 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Rick Bartel, 48, Kokomo, on three warrants for violation of probation.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested George King, 68, 700 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Friday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Demario A. Beatty, 24, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 48, Sharpsville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Michael J. Parrish, 32, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of home detention and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., deputies arrested Richard J. Tishner, 57, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 9:09 p.m., officers arrested Gabriel N. Parker, 20, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, minor possession of alcohol, battery against a public safety official and maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany M. Fox, 30, Anderson, on a warrant for probation violation.
