Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested James Currin, 29, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear and two warrants for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Terry Smith, 32, 1500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on a Carroll County hold and a Tippecanoe County hold.
Tuesday, 11:16 a.m., deputies arrested Sandra L. Perry, 39, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Keith Wasson, 37, 300 block of Wickersham Drive, at the HCJ, on a Cass County hold.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Rick Allen Bartel, 50, Peru, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jill Lynn Moore, 49, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Dayton Thompson, 21, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a warrant for escape from in-home detention, as well as charges of robbery, a Level 2 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Lamont Lewis, 46, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on two charges of possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, midnight, officers arrested Jamie Lamberson, 39, Converse, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of pre-trial release and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Givens, 23, unknown address, in the area of Union and Virginia streets, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 1:46 a.m., officers arrested Jor Don Thompson, 20, Noblesville, in the 200 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Shannon Samuels Sr., 48, Anderson, in the area of Jefferson and Jay streets, on a Madison County warrant.
Wednesday, 5:20 a.m., officers arrested Eric Galvin, 39, Frankfort, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:41 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Mundell, 51, 500 block of South Wabash Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Haley Altman, 28, Peru, in Peru, on a warrant for conversion and a charge of theft by shoplifting, a Level 6 felony.
