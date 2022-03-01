Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:02 a.m., deputies arrested Shawnterrio Tyree Jones, 26, Marion, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas S. Hopkins, 41, 100 block of West Walnut Street, in the 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of interference in reporting a crime and domestic battery-simple assault, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:36 a.m., deputies arrested Kayley Marie Scott, 34, Tipton, in the 1800 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 6:37 a.m., deputies arrested Paul Clemence Belka, 24, Evansville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Shane Walker, 40, Oakford, in Oakford, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested David Todd Hale, 51, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Mark J. Buzalski, 48, 3600 block of Stoneview Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Waugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Indria Faison, 40, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:24 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Joseph Dodd, 18, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 9:59 a.m., deputies arrested Camron Tyre Valencia, 22, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Friday, 11:41 a.m., deputies arrested Joe Ray Stout, 52, 1000 block of Dixon Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:17 p.m., deputies arrested Sher-Donte Rene Malcolm, 27, Yonkers, New York, in the area of Lincoln and Reed roads, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:17 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey U. Biemkpa, 27, Bronx, New York, in the area of Lincoln and Reed roads, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:17 p.m., deputies arrested Omarri William Reid, 26, Bronx, New York, in the area of Lincoln and Reed roads, on charges of possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:37 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Cartright, 62, homeless, in the 5100 block of Cartwright Drive, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Rene Bradley, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Buckeye and Walnut streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 37, Independence, Kansas, in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Kasey Andrew Hutchins, 47, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Michael Vance, 29, 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 1500 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 8:18 p.m., deputies arrested Zephaniah D. Henson, 24, 1100 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1200 block of Arundel Drive, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Jessee Davis, 39, 9400 block of West 00 North South, in the 500 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Miller, 41, Summitville, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:46 a.m., officers arrested Desmond Williams, 40, 500 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1400 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Nigel Lenoir, 23, 2000 block of Waverly Drive, in the area of Boulevard Street and Goyer Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Jerone McCaskill II, 50, homeless, in the 3000 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Charles Sansone, 42, Anderson, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Richardson, 32, 1000 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Goyer Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Ariana S. Hudson, 27, 200 block of East Harrison Street, in the area of Richmond and Locke streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Hannah Joann Conwell-Millard, 23, 1300 block of West Tate Street, in the area of LaFountain Street and Rainbow Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Brice Poling, 30, Plymouth, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:27 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Stone, 24, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Davis, 32, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the area of Joyce Drive and Park Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:36 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Hughes, 40, 800 block of State Street, in the area of Elizabeth and Sycamore streets, on charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Clint Davis, 37, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Armstrong and King streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Refugio Torres, 50, Huntington, in the area of North Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Rayn, 29, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the area of Barkdol and Purdum streets, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Kecia Monteiro, 39, 700 block of East Morgan Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and King Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Russell Young, 38, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the area of Firmin and Cooper streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Amie Yvonne Young, 36, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the area of Firmin and Cooper streets, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested David Till, 32, 2500 block of West Alto Road, in the area of Washington and Boulevard streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Kintner, 46, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1400 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of marijuana cultivation, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Keyon Daniels, 31, 500 block of East Superior Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for public indecency.
Monday, 3:28 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Richardson, 32, 900 block of East Maple Street, in the 1100 block of North Apperson Way, on a Cass County warrant and charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:04 a.m., officers arrested Frank Abney Jr., 44, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., officers arrested Leandrew Douglas, 27, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., officers arrested Michael Smith, 32, unknown address, in the area of Purdum and Havens streets, on two Carroll County warrants and a Tippecanoe County warrant.
Monday, 5:31 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Johnson, 28, Peru, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on two warrants for reckless driving.
Monday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Sonji Merriweather, 36, 500 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Martin Cox, 53, University Park, Illinois, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Shynice Collins, 29, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sholty II, 52, homeless, in the area of Waugh Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested John Rutledge, 30, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for fraud.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Jones, 34, Ligonier, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Bradford Bohanon, 36, Ligonier, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10:58 a.m., officers arrested William Pullins, 44, 200 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 10:58 a.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 34, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and trafficking with an inmate.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Billy Maze, 32, 100 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Juan Ayala, 40, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:11 a.m., deputies arrested Christa Geiselman, 36, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Halterman, 50, Macy, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 8:28 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Watts, 54, 700 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:13 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Swick, 31, Columbus, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 1:31 p.m., deputies arrested April L. Galloway, 34, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Kamden A. Dane, 20, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Monday, 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested Emmett R. Sandoval, 25, Tipton, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
