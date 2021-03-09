Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:04 a.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Reed, 18, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Danielle Clark, 34, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the area of East Mulberry and Longview streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Rosezine A. Chandler, 50, Indianapolis, in the area of Reed Road and Hoffer Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Renee Irwin, 35, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Avery Burnett, 42, 1100 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a Fulton County hold and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Harris, 31, unknown address, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Jefferson Street, on a warrant for bond revocation and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Rashawn Franklin, 43, 700 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 11:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer L. Heath, 31, 3700 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m. and 11:54 p.m., deputies arrested Corneal Mitchell Banks, 30, 500 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Thursday, 11:51 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 34, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 11:52 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler A. Vanmeter, 19, 3100 block of Orleans Drive, in the 1600 block of West Judson Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:53 p.m. and 11:56 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Nicole Tomllinson, 30, 1800 block of West Carter Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Sagarsee, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:16 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Stevens, 35, Frankfort, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Clinton County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:26 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy Coates, 60, 1800 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1000 block of Waubesa Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:36 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Land, 23, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years and domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant person, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 5:07 p.m., officers arrested Deandre Burns, 28, 900 block of South Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested James Dean, 28, Texas, in the area of 50 South, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Harrington, 30, 1000 block of North Korby Street, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Garcia, 30, unknown address, in the area of 400 South, on a warrant for domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Stone, 23, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of East Hoffer and South Elizabeth streets, on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:36 p.m., officers arrested Brent Francis, 48, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of East Sycamore and South Market streets, on a warrant for disorderly conduct and a warrant for public intoxication.
Saturday, 9:21 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hunter, 49, 900 block of North Berkley Road, in the 1200 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Green, 32, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested John Williams, 29, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of West Harrison and South Armstrong streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:02 p.m., officers arrested Tezmondo Fort, 41, 700 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of Ohio Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, homeless, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of invasion of privacy and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Christopher McKinnie, 32, Tipton, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for auto theft.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:05 a.m., officers arrested Destiny Starbuck, 19, Flora, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Friday, 6:33 p.m., officers arrested Trisha Boggs, 38, Converse, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested Eden Boggs, 22, 300 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Smith, 41, Galveston, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 5:12 p.m., deputies arrested Mandi Hartleroad, 41, homeless, on charges of possession of stolen property and disorderly conduct.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Chrystal M. Alexander, 36, Tipton, on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911 services.
Saturday, 1:46 a.m., officers arrested Bernard D. Dane, 50, Tipton, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m., officers arrested Buddy W. Rogers, 24, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
