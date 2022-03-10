Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:07 a.m., deputies arrested Kelsey Marie Fogle, 26, Peru, in the area of Carter Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Alberto S. Ortega, 53, Temple, Texas, in the area of Carter Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:33 a.m., deputies arrested Samuel Todd Beatty, 56, 100 block of St. Louis Court, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Leon Mouser, 61, 1700 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1100 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 12:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Lynn Beatty, 29, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Alan Porter, 58, Terre Haute, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Jason Faulkner, 40, Russiaville, in the area of Purdum and Havens streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Garcia, 31, 5700 block of West 100 North, in the area of Dixon Road and Friendship Boulevard, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:59 p.m., deputies arrested Vanessa Brown, 46, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Goyer Road and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Kira Faulkner, 39, Russiaville, in the area of Purdum and Havens streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Clint Davis, 37, Tipton, in the 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 5:31 p.m., officers arrested Linda Hammac, 34, 600 block of West Lordeman Street, in the 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Daija Young-Weaver, 18, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested James Fritz, 36, 600 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Gilbert, 48, 1900 block of Nathan Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Beaver, 48, 2900 block of Dellwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:41 a.m., officers arrested Demarcus Green, 48, Scottsburg, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:59 a.m., officers arrested Tiffany Spence, 32, unknown address, in the area of Defenbaugh and Union streets, on a Carroll County warrant.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Reece Ayers, 21, 300 block of North Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., officers arrested Kenrick Phillips, 31, 600 block of Maumee Drive, in Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Robert Ruckman, 39, Oakford, in the area of Tomahawk Drive and Arrowhead Boulevard, on an unknown warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Julian Anderson, 34, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested Dejour Bradford, 23, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, domestic battery and strangulation, all Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Drew Mlynarik, 26, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Byous, 34, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Havens and Locke streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:21 p.m., officers arrested Leah Sweeley, 21, 1900 block of South Wabash Street, in the 1900 block of South Park Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Meredith Bowser, 36, Indianapolis, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:35 a.m., officers arrested Michael Little, 50, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Locke and Havens streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Kathryn Sturgill, 39, 50 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 11:25 a.m., officers arrested Justin Springer, 34, 200 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Curtis Vigar, 21, Wabash, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Alsager Anderson, 33, Marion, on a Huntington County hold.
Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested James Gilland, 41, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release and an unknown charge.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron L. Sharp, 48, Kokomo, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Montreal R. Spencer, 31, Muncie, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.