Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:19 a.m., deputies arrested Ronnie E. Slone Jr., 42, Huntington, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Friday, 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Vanwinkle, 29, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years.
Friday, 2:19 a.m., deputies arrested John Dale Tritt, 47, 4400 block of South 00 East West, at the same location, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:31 a.m., deputies arrested Manuel Rodrigo Duke, 31, 1200 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for residential entry.
Friday, 8:40 a.m., deputies arrested Adam J. Beheler, 37, 2100 block of South 300 East, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Donnel Carman Wright, 37, 600 block of West Woodland Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Friday, 12:02 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Patrick Donnelly, 51, 1500 block of Quail Run Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Bret Cooper, 46, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:33 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Leigh Eshelman, 36, 1200 block of West Elm Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Oceania L. Barbary, 28, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Joseph Beheler, 37, 2100 block of South 300 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 3:02 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Yager, 41, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:22 a.m., deputies arrested McKinley Ray Quarles, 56, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:33 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Adams, 65, 600 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:11 p.m., deputies arrested Trista Dawn Jackson, 36, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Havens and Main streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:47 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Bodine, 47, Arab, Alabama, in the area of 500 East and 400 South, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Mark V. Bourff, 51, Russiaville, in the area of Kennington Drive and 300 South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Dwayne Harris, 58, 900 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Justin Cox, 26, 5100 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 100 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Eric McMilli, 25, 500 block of West 500 South, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Stone, 23, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 500 block of Sister Martin Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Michael Olivarez, 55, 500 block of West Walnut Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Acord, 30, Cutler, in the area of Smith Road and Indiana 931, on a warrant for body attachment and charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Darius Jackson, 30, 900 block of North Berkley Road, in the area of Smith Road and Indiana 931, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brock Corcoran, 39, 200 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Messer, 27, 2800 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on two charges of resisting law enforcement and a charge each of possession of methamphetamine, battery on a law enforcement officer and operator never licensed.
Tuesday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Wallace Taylor, 30, 800 block of West 250 South, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Omar Muhammad, 47, Indianapolis, on charges of synthetic identity deception, counterfeit government issued identification and obstruction of justice.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 5:39 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy H. Jines, 34, Indianapolis, on a Grant County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brian S. Miller, 30, Noblesville, on a Tipton Circuit Court warrant for resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Wednesday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Austin L. Richason, 30, Logansport, on a Tipton Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear.
