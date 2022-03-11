Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested Damien Layne Richardson, 40, 600 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Everett Jessup Johnson, 32, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Michael David Sharp, 31, 1100 block of Peace Pipe Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jamichael Dion Gilliam, 29, 3000 block of Matthew Drive, in the 200 block of Nancy Drive, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Feldhouse, 54, 1500 block of North 880 West, in the 1100 block of North 400 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Ann Beckley, 40, 700 block of North Purdum Street, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Clint Joseph Davis, 37, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Marie Guest-Hively, 36, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Kristina Joann Atyeo, 29, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Arnold Needler, 32, Westfield, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 9:02 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Elizabet Tolley, 28, 1200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Davis Road and Spraker Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:33 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Busch, 29, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Ohio and Murden streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Jasmine Mayfield, 26, 1400 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Clifford Faucher II, 59, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Mudd, 35, Wabash, in the area of Smith Road and Indiana 931, on a Wabash County warrant and a warrant for violation of pretrial release, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Tevin Mendez, 29, 600 block of Miami Boulevard, in the 1000 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Donnel Wright, 48, 600 block of West Woodland Drive, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license and charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2 am., officers arrested Kyle Wheeler, 32, 800 block of North Main Street, in the 2000 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, as well as possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Janet Pressdee, 37, Muncie, in the area of Purdum and Morgan streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
