Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:17 a.m., deputies arrested James M. Pyke, 25, Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a court violation.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Gerald Gene Strother, 38, Sharpsville, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear and a Hamilton County hold.
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Wayne Browning, 28, 1100 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Christopher Colburn, 35, 1300 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brandy Gail Hendrix, 42, 100 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for violation of pre-trial release and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Steven Blackamore, 59, 1500 block of South Main Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., deputies arrested Roger D. Shreve, 62, Anderson, at the HCJ, on a Kosciusko County hold and a warrant for auto theft.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Curtis Groleau, 21, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Leeds and State streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:59 p.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Marr, 26, 1700 block of South Lincoln Road, in the area of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., officers arrested Scott Jones, 49, 1700 block of Buick Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of battery against a public safety officer, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Long, 38, 100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for public nudity.
Wednesday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Jamal Hindarish, 18, 500 block of South Main Street, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Cassandra Buchanan, 23, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Craig, 26, 700 block of West Jasper Street, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Garrett Rudd, 37, 700 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
