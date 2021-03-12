Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Alan Vance, 28, 100 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Michael Hughes, 39, 800 block of State Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for non-compliance and a warrant each for intimidation and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Heaven B. Phillipson, 21, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Blake Seals, 34, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery committing in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Whittaker, 30, Peru, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Yvonne Walker, 53, 3200 block of East 300 South, in the area of Arrow Street and Katanna Drive, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Dale Richards, 24, 700 block of Birch Court, in the area of Arrow Street and Katanna Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., officers arrested Stephen R. Baber, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and burglary.
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Smith, 34, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interfering in reporting a crime.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Nelson, 32, Marion, on a court order.
Thursday, 12:49 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie Maxwell, 28, Macy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Travis Worden, 20, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Laura Taylor, 48, 60 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
