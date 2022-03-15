Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Charles Bray, 23, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for criminal recklessness-shooting a firearm into a building.
Friday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Cornelius Green, 33, 500 block of Jefferson Street, in the 100 block of Rainbow Circle, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Friday, 10:36 a.m., officers arrested Nick Wettling, 36, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1500 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery by an adult against a family member less than 14, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested Kayla Marie Slone, 31, Elkhart, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 1:19 p.m., deputies arrested Hassan Raekwon Douglas, 24, 2100 block of Saratoga Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Friday, 1:38 p.m., deputies arrested Martin Amir Wilson, 34, Peru, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Craig Gunderson, 44, 700 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:04 p.m., officers arrested Cornelius Green, 33, 500 block of Jefferson Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for attempted murder.
Friday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Emmilynn Rinehart, 20, 500 block of South Webster Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:42 a.m., deputies arrested Jillian Rae Spitsbergen, 37, 700 block of South McCann Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:59 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Scott, 30, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Kennie Atkins, 46, 100 block of East Morgan Street, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Denzel R. Shumpert, 25, Peru, in the area of Markland Avenue and Cooper Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Tyson Deckard, 33, 1200 block of West Madison Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a Hendricks County warrant.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Corey M. Robinson, 21, Greentown, in the 2300 block of East 50 North, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:08 p.m., deputies arrested Johnese L. Patterson, 26, Indianapolis, in the 3500 block of North U.S. 31, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sholty II, 53, homeless, in the area of Markland Avenue and Union Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 12:03 a.m., deputies arrested Wilder Blaine Coburn, 23, 1600 block of Pleasant Drive, in the 1500 block of Bradley Road, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:44 a.m., officers arrested Albert Gayden, 61, unknown address, in the area of North and Wabash streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Rinearson, 31, 900 block of Danbury Drive, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested James Bailey II, 41, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:13 a.m., officers arrested Victor Gregory, 44, 2100 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Elm and Buckeye streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:22 p.m., officers arrested John Horne, 56, Swayzee, in the area of Crystal Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:32 p.m., deputies arrested Yerik E. Pike, 22, 1600 block of Pinetree Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation and a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Jaime Arnold, 61, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Market and Taylor streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Natylee Nation, 26, 1000 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Berkley Road and Sycamore Street, on a Morgan County warrant.
Sunday, 9:23 p.m., deputies arrested Jill Marie Davis, 37, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Cameron Craft, 18, 2500 block of North Apperson Way in the area of Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Shackelford, 32, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Howard, 35, Galveston, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke a suspended sentence.
Monday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Lucas Luckey, 30, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the 3300 block of Dixon Lane, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Lisa Presley, 35, homeless, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Mark Hardy, 67, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Superior and Washington streets, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Kenyon Harris, 35, Leesburg, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Charles Vann, 36, Bunker Hill, in the 1200 block of South Jay Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:41 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Tritt, 63, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Webster Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.