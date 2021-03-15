Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with a wintry mix this evening changing to rain late. Low 36F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a wintry mix this evening changing to rain late. Low 36F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.