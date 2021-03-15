Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Sevenz Hannah, 28, 800 block of Tomahawk Drive, in the area of Washington Street and Lincoln Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:39 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie R. Sutherland, 24, 500 block of Chip Lane, in the 700 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:39 a.m., deputies arrested Trent A. Brown, 34, 800 block of East Harrison Street, in the 700 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Chris Douglas Gregory, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Lee Atwell, 35, 1000 block of Waubesa Court, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Marion County hold.
Thursday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Paul E. Dooley, 37, Greentown, in the 2800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:07 p.m., deputies arrested David Allen Lange, 55, 500 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft conviction.
Thursday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Nickole Buchanan, 26, 1600 block of Buick Lane, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Noel Abney, 51, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 2000 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:23 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda C. Abney, 46, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Dezmalik Cannon, 48, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1200 block of East Monroe Street, on a Miami County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:57 a.m., officers arrested Levi Dodd, 29, 800 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested Michael Massey, 38, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:47 p.m., officers arrested David Hall, 38, Kempton, in the area of East Sycamore Street and North Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Mariah Stoddard, 39, Flora, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a Carroll County warrant.
Friday, 6:33 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Burnette, 22, 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Superior and Union streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Corey Cunningham, 37, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Levi Dodd, 29, 800 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested Shaine Wilson, 34, 900 block of Gulf Shore Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested James Currin, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Webster and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:57 a.m., officers arrested Adonis Holmes, 48, 700 block of South Plate Street, in the area of East Mulberry and North Purdum streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:07 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Green, 38, 1100 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1100 block of East Spraker Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Carter, 48, 200 block of Pine Valley Court, in the area of Elm and Buckeye streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, midnight, officers arrested Devin Johnson, 27, 900 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Webster and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Stephen Hoy, 34, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Bryce Thompson, 22, 800 block of Brandon Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Aubrey Small, 22, 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Zyonna Wilson, 21, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Dixon Road, on a warrant for failure to report to probation and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:40 a.m., officers arrested Mary Wyant, 49, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, at the same location, on charges of assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:46 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Jewell, 49, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Sunday, 1:44 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Ling, 32, Russiaville, in the 300 block of Yale Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 2:53 p.m., officers arrested Michael Shepard, 34, 1100 block of North Philips Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for violation of pre-trial release and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Barak Moody, 21, 5800 block of North 400 West, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Michale McNabb, 25, 1500 block of Foxhaven Drive, in the 500 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Morgan, 51, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Elm and Buckeye streets, on a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for escape and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:07 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Payne 44, Indianapolis, in the 1500 block of South 17th Street, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol, refusal to identity, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Laura Taylor, 38, 60 block of Ewing Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Cindy M. Cox, 38, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on charges of battery, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 10:06 p.m., officers arrested James Herron, 49, Miami, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 7:13 a.m., officers arrested Ashunta Irby-Douglass, 30, Gary, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent, operator never licensed and dealing marijuana.
Saturday, 8:15 a.m., officers arrested Tadijah Davis, 20, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 8:45 a.m., officers arrested Gabriel Irby, 21, Indianapolis, on a Marion County hold and charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent, possession of cocaine and trafficking with an inmate.
Saturday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Jaquline Bradley, 48, Converse, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Saturday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Sharp, 39, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested Wyland Sampson, 23, Denver, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Carson, 20, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Collin Hays, 30, Export, Pennsylvania, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., officers arrested Justin Springer, 33, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Rose, 26, 1700 block of East Indiana 218, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Zacchaeus G. Badgett, 22, Lebanon, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
