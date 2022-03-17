Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Dariel Lamar Jones, 38, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for bond revocation and a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Seifert, 45, Peru, in the 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., deputies arrested Terry L. Southerton, 43, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested John Joseph Haworth, 62, 1100 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 2:37 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Edward Roark, 27, 1800 block of North Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Darnell Perkins, 30, 1500 block of Imperial Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon Rae Frazier, 42, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Michael Cook, 31, Peru, in the area of Ohio and Monroe streets, on charges of invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:44 p.m., deputies arrested Pio Martinez, 55, 2100 block of North Plate Street, in the area of Union and North streets, on operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:32 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Hancock, 49, 900 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., officers arrested Yoanna Landrum, 36, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Billy Fielder, 46, Farmington, Missouri, in the 700 block of South Leeds Street, on a Missouri warrant.
Wednesday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Adam Diveley, 29, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Washington and North streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested David Butler, 36, Plainfield, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for expiration of failure to appear-bond revoked.
Wednesday, 9:21 p.m., officers arrested Tracy Sharp, 42, 1600 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of South Washington Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Clark, 48, 300 block of North Main Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Alfred Officer, 60, Indianapolis, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested David Moyer, 63, Wabash, on a court order.
Monday, 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Jaime Nunez, 46, Warsaw, on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Monday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Truax, 63, 50 block of Plaza Drive, Peru, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and a single charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Sondra Stabler, 60, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Hunt-Mathews, 45, Anderson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Carl Harrison, 40, Russiaville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:33 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Mosley, 24, 700 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 9:52 p.m., officers arrested Terrell Ambrose, 22, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.
