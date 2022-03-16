Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested James Dustin Eugene Rippy, 38, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Zhanez D. Sample, 21, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a warrant for pointing a firearm at another and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Monday, 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Lee Powell, 42, 2900 block of Amberwood Drive, at the same location, on a Clinton County warrant and a Marshall County warrant.
Monday, 5:48 p.m., deputies arrested Kallista C. Klages, 22, Peru, in the area of Indiana and Markland avenues, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Harvey, 27, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Shantel Washington, 50, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 2900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Wesley Misenheimer, 40, unknown address, in the area of Ohio and Foster streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Bryce J. Dillon, 27, Urbana, on a parole violation.
Friday, 11 a.m., officers arrested Steven Todd, 57, Logansport, on a parole violation.
Friday, 3:07 p.m., officers arrested David Morgan, 36, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Leinberger, 36, 300 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Malott, 30, Macy, on charges of operating while intoxicated and being a habitual traffic violator.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Wieber, 37, homeless, on a Wabash County warrant.
Friday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Tyron Rucker, 27, 100 block of West Riverside Drive, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Amber V. Murphy, 32, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Kamden A. Dane, 20, Tipton, on charges of residential entry, criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, auto theft and driving while suspended.
Saturday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Heather N. Spray, 35, Goldsmith, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Derek M. Dane, 35, Goldsmith, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent.
Sunday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Skyler G. Montgomery, 19, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.
Sunday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Unique M. Lloyd, 35, Carmel, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
Sunday, 11:59 p.m., deputies arrested Bruce J. Patterson, 22, Uhrichsville, Ohio, on a charge of reckless homicide.
Wednesday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Quentin W. Ponte, 34, Camden, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to a sex offender to possession identification.
