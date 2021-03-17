Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Josh Murphy, 30, 1000 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1400 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Keighan M. Hayes, 25, 2500 block of Audri Lane, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Levi A. Wolfe, 26, on a Miami County hold and a warrant for violation of pre-trial release; two charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, both Level 5 felonies; two charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies; and a single charge each of maintaining a common nuisance with legend drugs, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery A. Wagoner, 33, unknown address, in Greentown, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Helena Blackburn-Wagoner, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with legend drugs, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Morgen Kaye Maddock, 26, unknown address, in Greentown, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance with legend drugs, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Nicole Pyatt, 27, 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Market and Tate streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Sharell Shauntae Humphries, 36, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the area of Alto Road and Webster Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:53 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Allen Dunn, 41, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Ohio and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:53 a.m., deputies arrested Antonio Maximino, 27, Logansport, in the area of Lindsay and Tate streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 41, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Saturday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Argorn Long, 38, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for public indecency.
Saturday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Tom Grant Brannock, 33, 1100 block of South Bell Street, in the 9000 block of East 00 North South, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:51 p.m., deputies arrested Ian McKinley, 22, Bunker Hill, in the 10000 block of East 400 South, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Nina C. Medina, 49, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Jabrail D. White, 23, Smyrna, Georgia, in the area of State and Washington streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:53 a.m., deputies arrested Daundrea Denise Collins, 20, Indianapolis, in the area of State and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Allen Stephenson, 43, Gas City, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Allison Marie Moore, 29, Galveston, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:32 p.m., deputies arrested Felix Anthony Reyes, 21, San Antonio, Texas, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 48, 1100 block of East North Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Ruth McCombs, 40, 800 block of Buckskin Court, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:51 p.m., deputies arrested James David Bellar, 33, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua T. Rose, 26, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested Joshaun D. Franklin, 26, 1200 block of South Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Vickie Slater, 27, 300 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 300 block of West Lincoln Road, on charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Mabb, 32, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Ray Hill, 37, Tipton, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Mary T. Haymon, 44, 1000 block of Home Avenue, in the area of Philips Street and 300 North, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Ferguson, 35, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 600 block of South Union Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Kristi Krisher, 41, Peru, in the 2100 block of North Purdum Street, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Monday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Gunner Hillard, 22, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Market Street, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Antajuan Perkins, 36, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Superior and Union streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 8:49 p.m., deputies arrested Shelley Anne Minniear, 46, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, 41, 2000 block of Goyer Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Wayne Cooper, 49, 1200 block of West North Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for bond revocation.
Monday, 10:03 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Edward Abney, 43, 300 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:21 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry David Groleau, 42, 1300 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Robert Bell, 25, 900 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:36 a.m., officers arrested Bastion Buell, 22, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the area of South LaFountain Street and East Southway Boulevard, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
