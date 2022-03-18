Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:32 a.m., deputies arrested James Douglas McDuffie, 34, 1500 block of East 100 North, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathon Capers, 31, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for murder.
Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., deputies arrested Dale Allen Kelley, 53, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Michelle Brooks, 35, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Robert O. Sizemore, 27, New Port, Kentucky, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Donald Lacluyse, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for assisting a criminal.
Wednesday, 9:26 p.m., deputies arrested Skydarius M. Stevens, 22, 500 block of Fawn Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested David Stevenson, 56, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the 100 block of South Forest Drive, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:49 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Williams, 30, 500 block of West Main Street, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested Leslie Womack, 42, 400 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a warrant for dealing in methamphetamine.
Thursday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Weathers, 43, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at the same location, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Thursday, 9:38 p.m., officers arrested Mirial Groves, 37, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Donald Lowe Jr., 46, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Ohio and Bailey streets, on two warrants for driving while suspended.
Thursday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Smith, 32, 900 block of South Bell Street, in the 1300 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Taylor Street, in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Friday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Stollings, 33, Sharpsville, in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Jaedon Johnson, 25, 1100 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Ema Galloway, 19, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Madison Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Friday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Lacluyse, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of 300 South and Park Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Brooks, 35, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Creech, 43, Denver, on a warrant for battery and criminal mischief.
Thursday, 8:47 a.m., officers arrested Michael Wilson, 37, 2700 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 8:47 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Smith, 19, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 2:04 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsey Boocher, 30, Osceola, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:04 p.m., deputies arrested Keenan McCullough, 27, 700 block of Monroe Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:54 p.m., officers arrested Bethany Shiel, 31, Denver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with drugs.
Friday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Autrey, 41, Kokomo, on a Michigan warrant and a charge of operating while intoxicated with drugs-refusal.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Gunner C. Hillard, 23, Sheridan, on a warrant for burglary and theft and a warrant for auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 5:23 p.m., deputies arrested Didrea Matthews, 28, Flora, on a Carroll County warrant and a charge of theft.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Adam R. Frazier, 43, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Angela K. Maddox, 51, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 12:19 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald M. Maddox II, 30, Elwood, on four Madison County warrants and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 5:07 a.m., deputies arrested David W. Mason II, 23, Sharpsville, on a Cass County warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.