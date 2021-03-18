Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Galloway, 25, 400 block of Amberwood Drive, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 12:36 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Brutout, 34, Danville, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Eugene Wininger, 31, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of Preble Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 22, 1300 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Charles Richardson, 68, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, at an unknown location, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:11 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Lee Avery, 34, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Julie Comp, 51, 3800 block of Candy Lane, in the area of Indiana Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested William Epperly, 64, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Dion Cornelius, 34, 1100 block of North Purdum Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant from Ohio.
Tuesday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Douglas Smith, 31, 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Andrae Newman, 39, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1600 block of James Drive, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Mark Beasley, 38, 600 block of North Main Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor; providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Brittney Malott, 29, Sharpsville, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Hancock, 22, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested James Pruitt, 53, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of West Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested James Mailey, 43, 1700 block of North Jay Street, in the 2900 block of Sheila Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Marion McNeil, 41, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the 900 block of Chippewa Drive, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Blake Seals, 34, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Shaff, 40, 500 block of Brave Court, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Jewell, 36, 600 block of Crystal Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on charges of battery causing bodily injury, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Allen Winburn, 22, 2300 block of Willow Springs Road, in the 5100 block of Cartwright Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:01 a.m., officers arrested Michael Shanks, 44, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., officers arrested Jerauld E. Wallace III, 31, Kokomo, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
