Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 8:15 a.m., officers arrested Stephen Ferguson, 69, 1100 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested James Mitchell, 67, 500 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Sycamore Street and Kingston Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Tyrone Cannon, 47, 1000 block of East Wheeler Street, in the area of Sycamore and Philips streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested William Epperly, 63, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Philips and Sycamore streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Yves Pierre, 31, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Washington and Virginia streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Michael Shepard, 34, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1100 block of North Philips Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Marcelius Thomas, 31, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on a Clinton County warrant.
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested James Gunter, 27, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the 2700 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Sandra Cook, 27, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Carrie Williams, 39, 700 block of South Plate Street, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and South Jay Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:07 p.m., officers arrested Terri Hughes, 31, 600 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Farrah Causey, 44, Windfall, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Tiyeanna Watson, 19, Marion, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Earl Perrigen Jr., 46, 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of South Plate and East State streets, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Saturday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Manton, 22, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of West Havens and North Washington streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Dowden, 25, 1700 block of Tam-O-Shanter Court, in the 700 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested William Quaglio, 46, Lucerne, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., officers arrested Michael Valdez, 31, 3500 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Banks Jr., 46, 900 block of Crescent Drive, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Lakesia Nenedjian, 28, unknown address, in the area of Goyer Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Logan Lewis, 34, Kendallville, in the 2000 block of South Reed Road, on two Noble County warrants and charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Brady Hagerman, 25, Garrett, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Fraley, 28, Waterloo, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Nash Whitaker, 24, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Ind. 931 and East Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Betty Collins, 34, 2800 block of Greentree Court, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of neglect, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Alex Yurack, 23, unknown address, in the area of 1900 block of South Wabash Avenue, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Deanna Melroy, 22, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 11:22 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Batista, 46, Wyoming, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Roe, 41, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Johnson, 70, 2500 block of South Willow Creek Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 10:39 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Julian, 54, 300 block of West 13th Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 11:08 p.m., deputies arrested Tony King, 29, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on charges of operating while intoxicated, obstruction of justice, carrying a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 2:29 a.m., deputies arrested Chandra Mullins, 41, 100 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Boston Blackman, 28, Fulton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:09 a.m., deputies arrested Ian J. Gick, 34, Anderson, on a Randolph County warrant.
Friday, 9:29 p.m., deputies arrested Emily M. Jackson, 22, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher O. Olmeda, 23, Elkhart, on an Elkhart County warrant and a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Sunday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie L. Sutherlin, 32, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
