Arrests
Monday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested James S. Perry, 25, 2100 block of Longmark Court, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:12 a.m., deputies arrested Danielle M. Nelson, 32, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:42 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Marie Guest-Hively, 36, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:02 p.m., deputies arrested Semaj Estebone Hall, 41, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Lynn Breedlove, 50, 900 block of West State Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:59 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer L. Allison, 45, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:01 p.m., deputies arrested Mairus Dyrek Beard, 49, Elkhart, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:08 p.m., deputies arrested James Bryan Copeland, 31, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jzariah S. McClung, 31, 100 block of West 300 South, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:41 p.m., deputies arrested Kurtis Hahn, 43, Indianapolis, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:43 p.m., officers arrested Scott Jones, 50, 1700 block of Buick Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Napolitano, 34, 1200 block of West Elm Street, in the 2400 block of North Bell Street, on a Grant County warrant and a Miami County warrant.
Tuesday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Cordaro Clark, 34, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on two warrants for dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Char-Michael Williams Jr., 26, homeless, in the 500 block of North Market Street, on two warrants for residential entry.
Tuesday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Robert Patton, 40, 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the same location, on two warrants for domestic battery and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 3:14 a.m., officers arrested Brielle Pridemore, 27, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Lincoln and Park roads, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
