Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:07 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 34, 1600 block of Crestview Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Lee Miller, 41, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 4100 block of East 250 North, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested John Pete Silas, 32, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Wednesday, 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Wayne James, 43, 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Danyale Sade Mars, 30, 1200 block of South Locke Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud and a warrant for theft.
Friday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Ward, 29, 1600 block of Tooley Court, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:51 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Eaton, 39, 800 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of East Hoffer and South Plate streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick Otherson, 57, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Todd Bradley, 56, Rochester, on a parole hold.
Tuesday, 11:39 a.m., deputies arrested Lindell Clark, 26, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Franklin Brooks, 37, 1000 block of West 300 North, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Donna Sadler, 40, Wabash, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Krystal Sweares, 33, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a Dekalb County warrant.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Jill Staggs, 47, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on two unknown charges.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip M. Miller, 31, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Peter Smith, unknown age, South Bend, on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Neal Birner, 58, 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 10:31 p.m., deputies arrested Kelly Music, 43, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and providing a false statement.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:56 a.m., deputies arrested Demyrah F. Byers, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Michael N. Dutton, 42, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
