Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:44 a.m., deputies arrested DeVaughn B. Johnson, 33, 2500 block of Audri Lane, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:15 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Wade Pyle, 48, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Reed Road and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:44 a.m., deputies arrested Kristina Marie Cubio, 38, 1600 block of North Wabash Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:48 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Venice Sholty, 53, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Friday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested Dariel Lamar Jones, 39, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:47 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Neil Walker, 40, 1600 block of West Cadillac Drive, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention and a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Friday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Kenneth Wines, 45, 1700 block of Teasdale Lane, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on a Carroll County hold.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Mikila K. Certain, 22, 200 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Alissa Lynn Cooper, 42, 1000 block of East North Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Lacluyse, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Marco Francis, 41, 3700 block of South 100 East, in the 3100 block of South 100 East, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; simple assault, a misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:07 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor D. Gallien, 24, Lafayette, in Russiaville, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Denham, 27, 900 block of Gulf Shore Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:31 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon Brumley, 39, 1400 block of West Tate Street, in the 1300 block of West Tate Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Crowe, 29, 400 block of West Virginia Street, in the 800 block of West North Street, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and criminal recklessness-shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Greenleaf Tobin, 66, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 4:33 p.m., deputies arrested Kaden D. Wood, 20, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of 300 North and 00 East West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Jackson, 41, homeless, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on charges of battery, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Corbin, 41, Peru, in the 400 block of East North Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Demoura, 34, unknown address, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a Gibson County warrant, a Knox County warrant and a Marion County warrant.
Monday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Culjay, 28, Tipton, in the 1000 block of North Purdum Street, in Tipton, on charges of domestic battery-prior, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Everett Phipps, 60, Miami, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested James Kent, 30, Sharpsville, in the area of Webster and Huston streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:59 a.m., officers arrested Norman Colbert, 46, 3000 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Butler and Washington streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:14 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Statzer, 33, Denver, on a warrant for battery.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., deputies arrested Alexis Patton, 32, Denver, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Shirra Reed, 37, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Paul Wyatt, 47, 50 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, noon, officers arrested Daniel Roberts, 39, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 7:14 p.m., officers arrested Maggie Winans, 35, Walton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:24 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hauser, 63, 100 block of Corey Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Christian A. Asencios, 39, Las Vegas, Nevada, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 12:11 a.m., officers arrested Katherine A. Ogden, 24, on charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Maxwell D. Wolner, 36, Tipton, on a Howard County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.
