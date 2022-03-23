Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jadyn Tyler Middleton, 19, 600 block of South Market Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brice Jeffrey Patterson, 34, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Monday, 11:47 a.m., deputies arrested Richardo M. Young, 29, in the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Chrisoph Campbell, 46, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of Harrison and Armstrong streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Demarcus Allen Green, 49, Scottsburg, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:21 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Thomas Swing, 40, 2900 block of Amberwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Chad M. Carroll, 44, Marion, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathon R. Stevens, 37, 1300 block of Locke Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Paul Cross, 38, 3600 block of Robin Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Robert Gahl, 46, unknown address, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Terry Southerton Jr., 43, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Bradley, 44, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 2:08 p.m., officers arrested Kristin Bowman, 30, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., officers arrested Daniel McNear, 28, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., officers arrested Justin Lees, 41, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Smith, 46, 2200 block of West 600 North, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 9:10 a.m., officers arrested Jarred Haney, 37, 1800 block of Warhawk Road, Peru, on two charges of neglect of a dependent and a single charge each of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel Harmon, 46, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Darrell Bailey, 39, first block of Delores Avenue, Peru, on an Illinois warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.