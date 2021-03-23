Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Mabb, 56, 4900 block of West 200 North, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:29 p.m., deputies arrested Brycen Jamal Strong, 28, 2000 block of Olds Drive, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested Brendyn D. Nelson, 23, Tipton, in the area of Washington and Broadway streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Burns, 24, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for auto theft-receiving stolen parts.
Thursday, 10:36 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Wayne Small, 43, 1200 block of South Jay Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for auto theft.
Thursday, 10:43 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle Nelson, 31, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested Carey Blake, 43, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the 1000 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Collins, 46, Galloway, Ohio, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Trent Jones, 29, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 100 block of South Faulkner Street, on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Darvel Harner, 66, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Laughlin, 26, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, in the 3800 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Casie Johnson, 33, 3100 block of Springwater Road, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for violation of pretrial and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:50 a.m., officers arrested Desmond Williams, 39, 500 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:22 a.m., officers arrested Cordaro Clark, 33, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Angelo McClatchey, 32, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Michell, 39, 2100 block of North 300 West, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a Wabash County warrant.
Saturday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Ryan, 36, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Duane Kelly, 64, 1100 block of West Madison Street, in the 400 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Lee Russell, 51, unknown address, in the area of West Morgan and North Main streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Cunningham, 36, 500 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Luckey, 38, Sharpsville, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Dominik Novinger, 28, 900 block of Emery Street, in the area of South Jay and East Foster streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:09 a.m., officers arrested Jodi Hicks, 24, 2600 block of East 50 North, in the area of North Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Terence Catlett, 29, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Tamie Stoops, 59, Arcadia, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Jose Morales, 28, 500 block of East Gano Street, at the same location, on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 5:57 p.m., officers arrested Laura Chambers, 43, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Troy Kennedy, 31, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on two charges of domestic battery, and one charge of confinement, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Eric McMillian, 25, 30 block of Southdowns Drive, in the 400 block of East Center Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Weese, 30, Maumee, Ohio, in Peru, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:46 a.m., officers arrested Mary Majors, 39, Tipton, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:20 a.m., officers arrested Brandi Paul, 35, 2300 block of North Ohio Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for violation of pretrial and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Alex Burrus, 27, 100 block of Washington Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Melinda Wethington, 30, Crawfordsville, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Constance D. Patton, 43, 4000 block of West Division Road, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Friday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Michael Swavey, 37, 100 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Kelsey Reemer, 25, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 10:49 p.m., deputies arrested Kymberly Jackson, 41, Mishawaka, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Sunday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Darren Biggs, 42, 2800 block of Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Sean Murray, 35, Wabash, on charges of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 7:02 p.m., deputies arrested Kasey Oaks, 18, 1100 block of Barkdale Avenue, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Sunday, 7:02 p.m., deputies arrested Curtis Varelli, 19, 1100 block of Barkdale Avenue, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Mason Bowen, 31, 3000 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Gary Gagnon, 46, Akron, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Schroeder, 58, Star City, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 6:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jason D. Santana, 37, Texas, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:27 a.m., deputies arrested Dale J. Vimmerstedt, 32, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.