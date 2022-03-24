Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., deputies arrested Natalie D. Rosemont, 36, 400 block of East Gano Street, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Aerick Monroe, 26, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., deputies arrested Donald L. Helton, 63, 500 block of West Jackson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Dale Allen Kelley, 53, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:07 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Edmond Marshall, 40, 500 block of Wea Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew J. Adams, 29, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Philips and Superior streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:28 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Thomas Gaddy, 39, 700 block of South 750 West, in the area of 250 South and 750 West, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Donnel Carman Wright, 48, 600 block of West Woodland Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Caleb Huffer, 27, 1200 block of East 400 South, in the area of Foster and Delphos streets, on a warrant for non-compliance with pretrial release.
Wednesday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Kerry Land, 60, 2300 block of East Southway Boulevard, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Martin, 32, unknown address, in the area of North and Market streets, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while never obtaining a license.
Thursday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Lisa Knapp, 50, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of McCann and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:09 a.m., officers arrested Keyshell Brown, 26, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on an Illinois warrant.
