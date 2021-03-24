Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer L. Allison, 44, Galveston, in the area of 400 South and 500 West, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald F. Bronson, 28, homeless, in the area of 400 South and 500 West, on a parole hold.
Friday, 5:58 p.m., deputies arrested Barbara Nicholson-Cox, 54, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 10:09 p.m., deputies arrested Brett Ley Patton, 49, 1100 block of East Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Ray Long, 24, Greentown, in the area of Waugh Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:03 a.m., deputies arrested Kelsey Dawn Caudill, 30, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jerritt Edward Johnson, 37, 900 block of South Market Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on four warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for conversion.
Saturday, 12:58 p.m., deputies arrested James Colbert, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a parole violation.
Saturday, 9:51 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Shane Weir, 52, 700 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for indirect contempt and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Scott Hilligoss, 41, Greentown, in the area of Alameda Boulevard and Mayfair Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Devin I. Vetter, 23, Frankfort, in the area of 400 South and 500 West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Wayne Catron, 53, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Pierre Milton, 35, 300 block of Rainbow Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Brent Joseph Langley, 36, 2100 block of West Markland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested JoAnn M. Poe, 22, 2900 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for conversion.
Monday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsay Brooke Miller, 26, 600 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Monday, 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Holly D. Webb, 32, Lafayette, in Russiaville, on a Tippecanoe County hold.
Monday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Skylar Garrett Voiles, 19, 6400 block of West 90 South, at the same location, on battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, intimidation, battery against a public safety official and battery by bodily waste, all Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 5:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jamier Anton-Pringle, 26, 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Reyshon Holloway, 26, 2300 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Morgan and Webster streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Marie Wallace, 30, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of Brandon Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Santiago, 34, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the same location, on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:26 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Butler, 34, Marion, in the area of Delphos and State streets, on a warrant for dealing.
Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Ancil, 32, 1400 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Belvedere Drive and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:39 a.m., officers arrested Jayvon Clark, 21, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Delphos and State streets, on a Grant County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Laurie A. Sallee, 50, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Melvin D. McCloud, 48, Anderson, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Monday, 10:01 p.m., officers arrested Alfonso Torres Jr., 42, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated while being a habitual traffic violator for life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.