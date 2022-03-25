Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Dion Creed Jones, 46, 800 block of Buckskin Court, at the same location, on two warrants for possession of cocaine and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Donald Lacluyse, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the 800 block of Buckskin Court, on a Miami County hold.
Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Ruth McCombs, 41, 800 block of Buckskin Court, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Anthony Joseph Alwine, 36, Rochester, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Fulton County hold.
Wednesday, 3:14 p.m., deputies arrested Dion Creed Jones, 36, 800 block of Buckskin Court, at the same location, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Renee Connolly, 39, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Mason VanWinkle, 35, 800 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested William Levi Shaffer, 37, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Dereck Lee Rappuhn, 25, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for child molesting.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Aaron Foxx, 29, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Deontrae Marshawn Adams, 36, 2900 block of Osage Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Lindsay, 41, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Park Road and Avalon Court, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Pablo Castillo, 43, unknown address, in the area of Union and Jefferson streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license, operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Carlos Alvavera, 23, Frankfort, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Jorge Medina-Morales, 19, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a Carroll County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Randy L. Hartley, 60, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
