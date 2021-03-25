Arrests
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Elliot Jones, 49, 1700 block of Buick Lane, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 34, 1600 block of Crestview Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Blake Carpenter, 35, Middletown, Connecticut, in the 900 block of North Korby Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Michael McFarren, 35, 2600 block of West Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Alex Damion Burnett, 25, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, in the 5100 Clinton Drive, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., officers arrested Steven Delon, 48, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Johnson, 25, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Adam Christopher Colburn, 35, 1300 block of North Elizabeth Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 6:06 p.m., officers arrested Charles Frisbie, 56, 1500 block of South Market Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 47, 1600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:58 p.m., officers arrested Jason Lee Johnson, 43, 600 block of East 400 South, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Marlin Williams, 46, Millington, Tennessee, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on four warrants for failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Edwards, 28, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Union Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Brock, 33, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the 1000 block of South Union Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Steven Delon, 48, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., officers arrested Patrick J. Abney Jr., 44, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Esteban Hernandez, 43, Lawrence, on a Morgan County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Shane E. Evans, 26, Cloverdale, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon T. Ponder, 30, Windfall, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:41 p.m., officers arrested Alexis J. Forrester, 25, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
