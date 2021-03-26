Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:07 a.m., deputies arrested Satorria Reginee Carr, 31, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Spraker Street and Courtland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley B. Birden, 24, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Carla A. McCombs, 48, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Velda Loraine Winn, 50, 1000 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Alexandra Linville, 31, 1800 block of South Wabash Street, in the 1500 block of Rue Royale Drive, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; neglect, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested John Norris, 49, 600 block of West Foster Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested George Hounchell, 58, 2300 block of Rouge Drive, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 47, 1600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of invasion of privacy, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Julian Jester, 24, 700 block of East Elm Street, in the Washington and Morgan streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested April Sadler, 32, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Washington and Morgan streets, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Jeffery Vanmeter, 51, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; neglect, a Level 6 felony; and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Simmons, 33, unknown address, in the 1500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Martin Wilson, 33, 100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Cartwright and Kentucky drives, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:02 a.m., offices arrested Dustin W. Schipper, 36, 100 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Logan K. Barnett, 33, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Skyler Pigford, 21, 20 block of Plaza Drive, Peru, on a charge of sexual battery.
Tuesday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Paul, 33, 3400 block of Westover Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Madden, 32, Denver, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 5:32 p.m., officers arrested Larry H. Newman, 70, 1100 block of Veaches Court, Peru, on a Missouri warrant.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested La Tayna Johnson, 37, Evansville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Begley, 41, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Bozeman, 22, Palm Bay, Florida, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested Josey Kenworthy, 33, Somerset, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 4:47 a.m., officers arrested Cory Winkler, 33, 70 block of East 500 South, Peru, on charges of possession of a narcotic and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor E. Bean, 20, Macy, on a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Eden Boggs, 22, 300 block of Madison Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., officers arrested James D. Rippy, 67, Tipton, on a warrant for three counts of child exploitation and one count of child pornography.
