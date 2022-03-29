Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:19 a.m., deputies arrested Kaylee Stewart, 31, Tipton, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:10 a.m., deputies arrested Abigail Maria Hammel, 24, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Goyer Road and Mohr Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:47 a.m., deputies arrested Corey James Lamberson, 23, Galveston, in the area of 300 North and 200 West, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of a handgun without a license, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Jessie J. Reason, 29, 500 block of Salem Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Dasedric Donta Dowling, 47, 200 block of North 1150 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Rustin Alan Johnson, 47, 2800 block of Country Estates Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Adrian Seifert, 45, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation.
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Dewayne Paul, 40, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Cynthia Lynn Jackson, 51, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:42 a.m., deputies arrested Shelby Lee Ann Williams, 30, Windfall, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Amie Yvonne Young, 36, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of Vaile Avenue, in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Nolan Sanchez-Helvie, 23, unknown address, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on charges of theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., deputies arrested Chong Hui Denece Hannah, 35, 1400 block of East Virginia Street, at the same location, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Rometemia D. McKnight, 35, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for fraud, a warrant for identity deception and a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Friday, 7:04 p.m., deputies arrested Lynden M. Coleman, 24, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Saturday, 2:31 a.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 28, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in Swayzee, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:49 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 32, unknown address, in the 2100 block of Longwood Drive, on a Wisconsin warrant.
Saturday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Michael Robinson, 21, Greentown, in Greentown, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Carlos James, 51, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for bond revocation and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Teresa Tyler, 53, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, in the area of Foster and Delphos streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:56 a.m., deputies arrested Blake Steven Harris, 32, 600 block of South Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 5:01 p.m., officers arrested Frank Abney Jr., 44, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1300 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant for trespass.
Sunday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Brian Williamson, 42, 400 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:03 p.m., deputies arrested Reece Reynolds Evans, 24, Kirklin, in the area of 400 South and 580 West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:22 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Lee Landis, 36, Bunker Hill, in the 3000 block of South Terrace Drive, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Elysse Decamp, 23, Lebanon, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on a Boone County warrant.
Sunday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Hall, 20, 1000 block of East Elm Street, in the 700 block of West State Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Wilder, 35, Bunker Hill, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on a Miami County warrant.
Monday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Teressa Tyler, 25, 2300 block of East Baxter Road, in the 300 block of North Philips Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Janet Chandler, 40, 5800 block of Peshewa Court, in the 600 block of South 300 East, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Dana Mitchell, 48, Arcadia, in the 400 block of East Center Road, on a warrant for check deception and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Antiwan Jackson, 31, 1700 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of South Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Julian White, 31, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:53 a.m., officers arrested Dashawn Brown, 21, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of State and Plate streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:52 a.m., officers arrested John Bowley, 62, 2800 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Mulberry and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Vanderpan, 29, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Korby and Havens streets, on a Johnson County warrant.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Derrick Houser, 37, Logansport, on a parole violation.
Friday, 10:14 a.m., deputies arrested George Greene, Elkhart, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Jaminah Victor Levine, 28, Indianapolis, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Friday, 6:19 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Balentine, 26, 60 block of South Holman Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Leo Escoe, 44, Winamac, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Peter Kappos, 57, Amboy, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without ever receiving a license.
Saturday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Townsend, 31, 200 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Spencer Long, 29, Indianapolis, on charges of intimidation and operating while intoxicated.
