Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:14 a.m., deputies arrested Sidney Elizabeth Brown, 29, 500 block of Fawn Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Wayne Snow, 41, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Ray Hill, 38, Tipton, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:51 p.m., deputies arrested Demarcus Allen Green, 48, homeless, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jacoby Lekeith Harris, 29, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:19 p.m., deputies arrested John Blankenship, unknown age, Peru, in the area of Plate and Foster streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:46 p.m., deputies arrested Da Gionna Alleam Parham, 25, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of U.S. 31 and 400 North, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Bradley, 21, 1200 block of South Main Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:22 a.m., officers arrested Michael Bradley Jr., 48, 1800 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 1:52 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Murphy, 57, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested David Bline, 49, 1000 block of South McCann Street, in the 2400 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Haynes, 26, Bunker Hill, in the 3800 block of Southland Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:57 p.m., officers arrested Jermaine Nix, 20, 700 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Dariel Jones, 39, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Wednesday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Janaesya Smith, 25, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Denver Bunch, 41, 300 block of Devonshire Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 11:26 p.m., officers arrested Andrika Moore, 30, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Broadway and Union streets, on a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Toby Neal, 22, 800 block of North Berkley Road, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Dixon Road, on two warrants for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Angela Lane, 62, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Bennett, 22, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Torey Ledbetter, 20, 2800 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Sym Runles, 27, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Shawnta Rector, 24, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Jenkins, 36, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Cress, 46, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Kozecar, 32, Monticello, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Randy Warner, 26, homeless, on an unknown charge.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:28 a.m., deputies arrested Gerald V. Sutherlin, 42, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.