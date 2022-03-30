Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Deonton Campbell, 42, 1500 block of East Market Street, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:21 a.m., deputies arrested April Lynn Holloman, 35, 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for contempt.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Darin Lee Harrington, 56, 2400 block of Baxter Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Tatiana Niema Moody, 21, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 3:38 p.m., deputies arrested Russell L. Fouch, 56, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Adrian Seifert, 45, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 7:41 p.m., deputies arrested Cornelius Antione Green, 33, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Bridwell, 20, 400 block of Fawn Drive, at the same location, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Sagarsee, 41, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:17 p.m., officers arrested Charlene Anderson, 45, homeless, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Horath, 36, Attica, in the 200 block of Cypress Court, on two Tippecanoe County warrants and a Fountain County warrant.
Tuesday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Teresa Mossholder, 48, Amboy, in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Barnett, 48, 1900 block of Lindsay Street, in the area of Lincoln Road and Webster Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Michael Beeman, 46, Lapel, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on two Madison County warrants, a Cass County warrant and a Noble County warrant.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Davquisha Rhodes, 25, Indianapolis, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Wilder, 35, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Jair-Curt Cain, 20, Marietta, Georgia, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Hanby, 31, 200 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.