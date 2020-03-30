Arrests
Thursday, 10:47 a.m., deputies arrested Jerel L. Hall, 30, Russiaville, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 8:44 p.m., deputies arrested James Nike Ringley, 27, 2400 block of Pinehurst Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for false informing.
Thursday, 11:36 p.m., deputies arrested Nashawnda Barber, 45, 300 block of North Market Street, in Greentown, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Vertis Wallace, 39, 900 block of North Morrison Street, in the 100 block of East Center Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:11 a.m., officers arrested Casey Harrison, 28, 2900 block of Amberwood Drive, in the 1700 block of North Lindsay Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Reynolds, 39, 900 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:42 p.m., officers arrested Helen Martin, 56, 400 block of East 400 South, at the same location, on a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.
Saturday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Aaron McPhearson, 27, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the same location, on a warrant for aggravated battery, a warrant for neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, a warrant for battery on a person causing serious bodily injury on a person less than 14 and a warrant for probation violation.
Saturday, 4:43 p.m., officers arrested Hailey McClish, 30, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested James Philapy Jr., 37, 1100 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Elm and Morrison streets, on charges of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Claudia Ziebell, 36, 3400 block of West 100 North, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass and theft, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Karl Rogers, 37, 2900 block of Sharon Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Justin Hogg, 31, Monticello, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Carroll County warrant for resisting law enforcement and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Gail Slavens, 49, Logansport, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Jordan McCarty, 29, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 8:56 a.m., officers arrested Daniel J. Buffington, 38, 300 block of West 12th Street, Peru, on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.
Saturday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Bobby D. Olinger, unknown age, in the 500 block of Longview Drive, Peru, on a charge of harassment.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested James D. Bellar, 32, 1300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on charges of burglary and theft.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Kelli Runkel, 30, 1300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on charges of burglary and theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.