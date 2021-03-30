Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Craig, 26, 700 block of West Jasper Street, in the area of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Jason Sipes, 25, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:18 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Cooprider, 28, 3000 block of Baton Rouge Drive, in the area of Indiana 26, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Whitni Orem, 24, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Council Ring Boulevard and Center Road, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:23 a.m., deputies arrested Ryan Curtis Groleau, 21, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of 600 West and 100 North, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:29 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tyrone Wilson, 43, 1300 block of South Locke Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a Delaware County hold and a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jose S. Morales, 28, 2300 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Harris, 31, Akron, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:59 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Gene Hyde, 30, 1100 block of Miller Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Marissa M. Shoffner, 23, 1700 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Webster and North streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Aaron Turner, 22, 2400 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle Marie Nelson, 31, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Friday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Edwin Griggs, 35, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Latina Machey East, 39, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Chad Gingery, 33, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Brock, 33, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior theft conviction and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Edwards, 28, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with a prior conviction, a level six felony.
Friday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Jack Eugene Day, 64, 1900 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Washington and Boulevard streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Russell Levi Fouch, 28, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Hoffer and Plate streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Burns, 42, 1200 block of West Superior Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:38 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Sipes, 25, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Kara France, 29, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the 700 block of South Diamond Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:33 p.m., deputies arrested Deborah L. Hoagland, 55, 700 block of West Foster Street, in the 700 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 10:47 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Venice Sholty, 52, Kempton, in the 700 block North Dixon Road, on a Tipton County hold.
Friday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Dvonta Jones, 23, 900 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 29, 500 block of South Washington Street, in the area of North Davis Road and West Morgan Street, on a warrant for pre-trial violation and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Ted Driver, 44, Sharpsville, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Hughes, 37, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Philips and Spraker streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Duke, 21, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Donte Brown, 20, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:32 a.m., officers arrested Montez Allen, 28, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Noah Gale, 24, 900 block of Gulf Shore Boulevard, in the 3100 block of Vinton Circle, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 5:01 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Begley, 41, 1500 block of Conti Lane, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Clark, 45, 900 block of North Korby Street, in the 1400 block of North Jay Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Yardana Horton, 37, 800 block of East Buckley Street, in the area of East Morgan and North Jay streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Jenny Atkins, 36, Sharpsville, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Eden Boggs, 22, 300 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice and driving while suspended.
Friday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Ann Rogers, 29, 300 block of Tyler Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and dealing heroin.
Friday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested Kaitlin Chittum, 35, 100 block of North Cass Street, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Bret A. Taylor, 32, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Lauren Grimmett, 25, 1700 block of South Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 11:21 p.m., deputies arrested Rene Jacobo, 26, Indianapolis, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Makayla Sliter, 19, Greentown, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Travis Speicher, 35, Twelve Mile, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 11:36 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth V. Sholty II, 52, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
