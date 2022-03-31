Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:08 a.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Wayne Golladay, 59, 700 block of South 3100 West, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Bacheson, 30, Marion, in the 1400 block of East Indiana 22, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Dashawn Orlando Brown, 21, 2800 block of North Locke Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Sandye Dempsey, 50, 1300 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Washington and Morgan streets, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested John Williamson, 71, 400 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on two Carroll County warrants.
Wednesday, 5:53 p.m., officers arrested Brian Prince, 31, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1300 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Hankins, 35, 700 block of Miami Boulevard, in the area of Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:37 a.m., officers arrested Makayla Keating, 26, Galveston, in the area of Elm and Washington streets, on charges of bribery, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
