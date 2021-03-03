Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Dwayne Armfield, 55, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of Berkley Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Tamara Lynn Perry, 54, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:08 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Thomas Casbon, 48, 1100 block of West North Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., deputies arrested Ross Paul Oman, 31, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16.
Sunday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Shane A. Tyree, 45, 500 block of East Market Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting, all Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Allison B. Coy, 42, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Blake Day, 31, 400 block of Kingston Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a parole hold.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Lynn Henry, 41, 1600 block of Columbus Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Terra E. Quinn, 28, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., deputies arrested Ray McKinley Quarles, 56, unknown address, in the 200 block of South Reed Road, on two warrants for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Wylie, 33, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Crystal Elizabeth Piatt, 35, 2200 block of North 250 East, at the same location, on two warrants for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Brock Anthony Roth, 30, Beech Grove, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender.
Monday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Lynia Stovall, 31, 2100 block of North Jay Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Justin Weir, 23, 600 block of West 550 North, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and domestic battery, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Oscar White, 42, 1100 block of East Brentwood Drive, in the area of Morgan and Webster streets, on two Grant County warrants.
Tuesday, 1:56 p.m., officers arrested Jovonne Trimble, 36, Indianapolis, in the area of Ind. 931, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:28 p.m., officers arrested Cassandra Warner, 34, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a charge of endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested William Myers, 31, 5100 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of North Main and East Richmond streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Brian Redman, 30, 400 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Lordeman Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Scott West, 52, 600 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 300 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 12:59 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Gordon, 45, Kokomo, on a warrant for two counts of child molesting and a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Saturday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Scott Owens, 50, South Bend, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating while intoxicated with a prior offense and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Richard Mooney, 52, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior offense.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Hann, 30, 200 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Ubaldo Delarosa, 56, Mexico, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Courtney Harris, 22, Converse, on charges of resisting law enforcement, intimidation and criminal mischief.
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Matthews, 34, Bunker Hill, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Cory Sweat, 32, Elkhart, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Studebaker, 51, Wabash, on a parole violation.
Monday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip M. Miller, 31, Lafayette, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 6:59 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney Sexton, 18, Denver, on three charges of theft.
Monday, 8:38 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Koogler, 43, Huntington, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:02 p.m., officers arrested Jesse McClish, 25, 100 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested William D. Feller, 24, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., deputies arrested Reece S. Kunkle, 28, 6800 block of South 550 East, Peru, on charges of official misconduct and conversion.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Burns, 31, Oakford, on charges of neglect of a dependent, reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Dylan Jackson, 30, 42000 block of Keesler Court, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 11:26 a.m., deputies arrested Zackary M. Clark, 38, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
