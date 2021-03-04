Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., officers arrested Terry Turner Jr., 52, 1400 block of Boca Raton Drive, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of obstruction of traffic, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Tywon Swanson, 36, 1000 block of South Locke Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Baldwin, 45, Tipton, in the area of East Vaile Avenue and South Union Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested James Rudolph, 57, 400 block of North Bell Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested Constance Marner, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill Drive, in the area of Elizabeth and Hoffer streets, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 2:42 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 29, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of North LaFountain and East Broadway streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Scism III, 24, Marion, in the area of East Broadway and North LaFountain streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
